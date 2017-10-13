The Kansas City Star’s press pavilion.
The Kansas City Star's press pavilion.

Local

Apply now for The Kansas City Star summer newsroom internships

The Kansas City Star

October 13, 2017 8:34 AM

Reporting interns

Deadline: Nov. 15

Pay: $15/hour

The Kansas City Star is looking for reporting interns for 10-week summer internships. Candidates should be college juniors, seniors or recent graduates. The interns will work 40 hours a week (including occasional nights and weekends) covering breaking news and enterprise stories. We’re looking for reporters who can spot a good story and know how to write it. Video and social media skills also are a must. Past newsroom internship experience preferred.

To apply, send a letter of application, resume and five work samples to Chick Howland, projects and enterprise editor, chowland@kcstar.com.

Audience interns

Deadline: Nov. 15

Pay: $15/hour

The Kansas City Star is looking for audience interns for the summer of 2018. Candidates should be college juniors, seniors or recent graduates. We are looking for journalists with writing and editing experience under deadline, clear news judgment and strong social media skills. The job will involve collaboration across the newsroom and include writing headlines and social media posts, crafting strong SEO, and some video work.

To apply, send a cover letter, resume and links to your work — such as social engagement or videos — to Eric Nelson, audience editor, enelson@kcstar.com.

