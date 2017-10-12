Pregnant girl, 15, who escaped ISIS says her father brought her from Kansas to Syria

Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre

Supporters of a Lamonte McIntyre locked up at age 17 and convicted of two murders in 1994 held at rally for justice Thursday outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate is scheduled to appear Thursday in Wyandotte County District Circuit to present evidence in support of the exoneration or release of McIntyre.