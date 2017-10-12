A 15-year-old girl who says she is from Kansas escaped from ISIS in northern Syria.
Pregnant girl, 15, who escaped ISIS says her father brought her from Kansas to Syria

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

October 12, 2017 11:15 AM

A 15-year-old girl who escaped the terrorist group ISIS in northern Syria had a surprising announcement to make.

“I’m from Kansas.”

The girl, all but her eyes shrouded in black, was among a group of women who managed to get out of the besieged ISIS stronghold of Raqqa. As Syrian militias backed by the U.S. continued to advance on the city, the girl had a harrowing tale to tell.

She was brought to Syria five years ago by her father, an ISIS supporter who is now dead, CBS News reported.

“My father, of course, didn’t tell us that we were going to Syria,” the girl told correspondent Holly Williams. “When it was time to get out of the car and cross the border it was like, ‘You’re going to Syria.’ And yeah, it was a really big shock.

CBS did not name the girl or say where in Kansas she was from, but she misses steak from Texas Roadhouse, a chain that has restaurants in Olathe, Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan and Wichita.

The girl thinks her mother is still in the United States.

“Hi Mom, if you see this video please contact me.”

They’ll have a lot of catching up to do.

The girl is described as a devout Muslim, but she says she hates the extremist ISIS.

“We were prisoners,” she said. “We were just quiet. Shut up. Sit down. You’re in the house. You have nothing to say. Be glad your head isn’t chopped off.”

The girl from middle America has been exposed to the realities of war.

“When you walk outside there’s intestines on the street,” she said. “There’s a head cut off from the shrapnel. There’s a leg.”

Despite her dislike for ISIS, she married one of its fighters and is now six months pregnant. The CBS report does not say whether she married willingly. Her husband was recently killed by a Syrian militia strike.

The story was posted on social media by KWCH-12 in Wichita.

The girl from Kansas still has aspirations.

“I still have hope,” she said, “hope to go to school, hope to be a normal person, hope to be a mother to my child.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

