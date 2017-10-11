Sen. Blunt says new program will help close treatment gap in mental health care

More Videos 2:52 Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism Pause 2:36 Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain in need of repairs 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:57 Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism 0:32 Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:38 Raw video: Kylr Yust pleads not guilty 2:45 Hayden Catholic High School volleyball team makes senior night one to remember Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sen. Blunt highlights efforts to improve mental health care access, quality Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt spoke about the Excellence in Mental Health Act which he co-sponsored in 2014 and his continued efforts to improve access to mental health care on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Swope Health Services in Kansas City. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt spoke about the Excellence in Mental Health Act which he co-sponsored in 2014 and his continued efforts to improve access to mental health care on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Swope Health Services in Kansas City. kmyers@kcstar.com

