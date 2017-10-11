Know that sad, empty fountain at Meyer Circle? Ward Parkway drivers, take heart

More Videos 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four Pause 2:52 Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism 2:57 Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism 2:36 Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain in need of repairs 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:45 Hayden Catholic High School volleyball team makes senior night one to remember 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 2:00 New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain in need of repairs The Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain is one of the Kansas City's fountains that is broken and needs extensive repairs as Jocelyn Ball-Edson, senior landscape architect with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation department and David Ford of Walter P Moore Associates; discuss the next step of analyzing the data for repairs. The fountain was not in operation this summer. The Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain is one of the Kansas City's fountains that is broken and needs extensive repairs as Jocelyn Ball-Edson, senior landscape architect with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation department and David Ford of Walter P Moore Associates; discuss the next step of analyzing the data for repairs. The fountain was not in operation this summer. Joe Ledford The Kansas City Star

The Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain is one of the Kansas City's fountains that is broken and needs extensive repairs as Jocelyn Ball-Edson, senior landscape architect with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation department and David Ford of Walter P Moore Associates; discuss the next step of analyzing the data for repairs. The fountain was not in operation this summer. Joe Ledford The Kansas City Star