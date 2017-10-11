Family members of murdered father want answers about Sunday morning tragedy

More Videos 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? Pause 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 2:00 New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:38 Raw video: Kylr Yust pleads not guilty 1:55 Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 2:11 Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing 0:32 Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 0:38 Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four Police found Marco Green, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at an apartment complex that was not his residence. Left behind are family and friends who remember the father of four and want to know what happened. Police found Marco Green, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at an apartment complex that was not his residence. Left behind are family and friends who remember the father of four and want to know what happened. Jill Toyoshiba and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

