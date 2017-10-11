Family members of murdered father want answers about Sunday morning tragedy

A stranger held Marco Green in her arms early Sunday morning as he lay dying from gunshot wounds through his back.
A man Green’s family does not know tried to call contact numbers on Green’s phone that had fallen on the pavement to his side.
Maybe, Green’s mother hopes, they were a comfort in the end for her 28-year-old son, whose living days had been spent giving so much to comforting others.
“He would walk into a room and he would just glow,” Deborah Green said Tuesday.
Friends who gathered with family in the Kansas City home of one of Green’s relatives grasped each other in hugs the way he would have. They said, “I love you.”
And whether biologically related or not, they described themselves as Green’s “brother” or “sister.”
“That was Marco,” came the explanation over and over.
They want people to know this man, whose best hours every day were those he spent with his four children, who was hard at work rehabbing his first house.
And they want answers to their questions about what happened the morning he died.
The police received reports of five or six gunshots at 6:20 a.m. Sunday outside the East Hills Village Apartments in the 7600 block of Monroe Avenue. Police came to find Green on the ground with fatal wounds.
Green did not live at the apartments, but had friends there, his friend Chuck Villanueva said. They think he may have been meeting someone there.
“We need to find out who did it,” Villanueva said. “They took this man away from his four kids.”
Family and friends are hoping witnesses will come forward and help the police investigation.
“I think he knew them,” Deborah Green said of whoever shot him. “I think it was a robbery.”
Police have released little information on what happened, and have issued no information on suspects. The case is under investigation.
The police are asking anyone with information to call the police or the anonymous TIPS hotline, 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
Marco Green loved his children, said their mother, Charlotte Busby. They had three girls — 9, 6 and 4 — and a boy, 7.
Green worked jobs in fields like construction, lawncare and tree trimming — always determined, Busby said, to see that his kids had everything they needed.
“My babies are going to have no father,” Busby said in tears. “He was a pushover (with his children). He gave them everything they wanted. Daddy could never say, ‘No.’”
Over the past two years, whenever he could find the time, he was restoring a house near 80th Street and Michigan Avenue. He knew construction, as did many of his friends, who were happy to help.
“He wanted to have somewhere stable for the kids, so they were not living home to home,” she said.
“I want them to find out who did it,” said Busby, 27. “I want (the shooter) to see the pain he caused everybody…Was it really worth taking a life?”
They are remembering Green on a Facebook page Villanueva started — Justice for Marco Green. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his funeral.
His friend, Donald Castle, and other dirt bike riders will remember Green when they work out their frustrations and anxieties racing on area trails the way Green did.
His brother, Marcus Green, is gathering help to organize a public candle ceremony and a balloon launch Friday at 7 p.m. in Loose Park.
He picked Loose Park, he said, because he and Marco had hung out there recently, the way Marco would always spend time with people he loved — enjoying the day.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Comments