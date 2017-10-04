Kansas man was in the hotel room right below the Vegas shooter during the massacre

More Videos 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 1:30 Road diet brings bike lanes to Grand Boulevard in downtown KC 1:24 Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 1:06 Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others 0:58 "To think that it happened here is crazy." 3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 0:42 Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White 1:34 Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Officials report 59 people, including two off-duty police officers, are dead and more than 500 are wounded, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Officials report 59 people, including two off-duty police officers, are dead and more than 500 are wounded, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. AP via Storyful

