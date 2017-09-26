More than a dozen cars on southbound Interstate 29 got flattened tires after a crash along northbound I-29 near U.S. 169 sent debris across the roadway.
Commute off to bad start after debris from crash flattens tires along southbound I-29

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

September 26, 2017 7:01 AM

More than a dozen vehicles got flattened tires along Interstate 29 Tuesday morning after they hit debris in the roadway following a crash near U.S. 169.

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. along northbound I-29 just after U.S. 169. A vehicle crashed into a median barrier, spraying chunks of concrete across the southbound lanes of 1-29.

When southbound traffic hit the debris, more than a dozen cars got flat tires. Authorities closed all the lanes of southbound while crews cleaned up the debris. Traffic was allowed to squeeze by the area along the right shoulder.

The incident caused major delays along southbound I-29. The crash along northbound I-29 was cleared and all lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

