76-year-old dead after boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

A 76-year-old man from Nevada is dead and another person is seriously injured after a boat exploded in Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday.
The explosion happened at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 31 on Lake of the Ozarks, according to an incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The incident report said the boat exploded and caught fire after it had refueled.
Authorities said two occupants, Ronald J. Moore, 76, of Nevada, and Susan E. Abele-Burns, 58, of El Dorado Springs, were on board the boat, a 1989 Carver Santiago Bay driven by James T. Holcomb, of Nevada.
Moore and Abele-Burns were seriously injured in the explosion and taken by helicopter to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Moore was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the hospital.
Holcomb, the driver of the boat, was not injured in the accident.
