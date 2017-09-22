1-year-old child killed in Lawrence shooting

Lawrence police said a 1-year-old child was fatally shot at a residence Friday morning.
While the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, police said they are not seeking any other persons involved in the incident.
First responders were called about 10:30 a.m. Friday to a home in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street.
They immediately began life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.
A police spokeswoman said Friday afternoon that no other information was available.
