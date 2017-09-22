Local

1-year-old child killed in Lawrence shooting

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 22, 2017 2:07 PM

Lawrence police said a 1-year-old child was fatally shot at a residence Friday morning.

While the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, police said they are not seeking any other persons involved in the incident.

First responders were called about 10:30 a.m. Friday to a home in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street.

They immediately began life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

A police spokeswoman said Friday afternoon that no other information was available.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band 2:25

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band
From $995 to $2,800, here’s what you can rent in downtown KC 1:47

From $995 to $2,800, here’s what you can rent in downtown KC
New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor 2:05

New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor

View More Video