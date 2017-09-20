More Videos

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 0:31

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks

Pause
This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:01

This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 2:27

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 0:53

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:59

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened?

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 1:08

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue

  • 'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School

    Ebony Landis, the mother of Cullen Landis who was attacked while at Ruskin High School, says that this didn't even have to happen.

Ebony Landis, the mother of Cullen Landis who was attacked while at Ruskin High School, says that this didn't even have to happen. Joe Robertson and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Ebony Landis, the mother of Cullen Landis who was attacked while at Ruskin High School, says that this didn't even have to happen. Joe Robertson and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Local

“This didn’t have to happen,” says mother of beaten Ruskin High School student

By Joe Robertson and Glenn E. Rice

jrobertson@kcstar.com

grice@kcstar.com

September 20, 2017 6:48 PM

The fractured relationship between Ruskin High School students Cullen Landis and Jonay Wright had been troubling both of their families for months before Landis was beaten to the point of unconsciousness in the school Tuesday.

Municipal court records obtained by The Star Wednesday show Landis had been cited for hurting Wright at the school in June.

But now Jonay Wright and her father, Josiah S.Wright, 38, are charged with severely beating Landis.

Cullen Landis’ mother, Ebony Landis, wished the day after the assault that the father had spoken to her and her husband instead.

“This didn’t even have to happen — none of this, at all,” Ebony Landis said Wednesday. “My son in ICU? They’re in jail? For what?”

Josiah Wright was charged with first-degree assault and Jonay Wright was charged with second-degree domestic assault.

It wasn’t the first time the situation had erupted with violence inside the school.

The Wrights’ charges came just over three months after municipal court records show that Cullen Landis was cited with intentionally inflicting injury, accused of throwing Jonay Wright to the ground and striking her with his fist. Wright’s lip was cut and swollen, and she was bruised.

“It’s been an ongoing situation … we’ve tried several ways to de-escalate,” said Tamara Landis, Cullen’s aunt.

The meeting between the Wrights and Cullen Landis Tuesday inside Ruskin was apparently an unexpected, chance meeting.

Court documents show that witnesses say the father had gone into the school and met with his daughter in the school’s student services room to get her school schedule when they saw Cullen Landis sitting at a chair in the area.

Josiah Wright told police that Landis sent a threatening text to his daughter’s phone. And witnesses describe a scene in which both the father and daughter went after Landis, inflicting a beating that rendered Landis unconscious.

“I’m just hurt that my child got attacked by a grown man,” Ebony Landis said. “Even though he’s 18, he’s still a kid. … It hasn’t even really sunk into my head.”

“We don’t commend wrongdoing,” she said. “If the parent had come to us and talked to us we all could have sat down and spoken with both children and tried to resolve this.”

More Videos

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 0:31

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks

Pause
This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:01

This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 2:27

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 0:53

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:59

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened?

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 1:08

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue

  • Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive

    Tamara Landis, the aunt of Cullen Landis who was attacked while at Ruskin High School, says her nephew wasn't perfect but that no relative should have to learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive.

Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive

Tamara Landis, the aunt of Cullen Landis who was attacked while at Ruskin High School, says her nephew wasn't perfect but that no relative should have to learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive.

Joe Robertson and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Cullen Landis and Jonay Wright dated from late 2016 into the spring of 2017, family said.

The break-up of their relationship has been hard, but the description in court records of the alleged attack Tuesday are harrowing, Tamara Landis said.

Cullen Landis, who was listed in court records as 5 feet tall and weighing 95 pounds, was pulled from a chair, beaten on the ground, his head stomped before anyone could intervene. He was taken to the hospital with possible swelling and bleeding of his brain, severe cuts to his right eye and swelling and bruising to his entire head.

“I’m not going to say he was perfect,” Tamara Landis said of Cullen Landis. “He’s a typical teen. That boy is funny. He has an awesome spirit. He’s caring. He’s fun to be around.”

Landis was still in critical condition Wednesday, but his injuries were no longer life-threatening, the family said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive

View More Video