91-year-old Nazi Holocaust survivor from KC moves murderers to tears

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski of Overland Park says, "I shall never forget. I shall never forgive, but I will never hate," as she tells inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility about being held in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski of Overland Park says, "I shall never forget. I shall never forgive, but I will never hate," as she tells inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility about being held in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Keith Myers and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

