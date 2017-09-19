Family hopeful Ruskin High student recovers after being beaten by classmate’s parent

The family of a Ruskin High School senior beaten by another student and the student’s parent inside the south Kansas City school Tuesday afternoon is hopeful the student can recover from his injuries.
The parent, whom the Hickman Mills School District said had made a proper entrance into the school, engaged in a fight with his child against another student about 12:15 p.m., police said. There were no weapons involved in the fight, the district spokesperson said.
Off-duty officers and school security broke up the fight, and the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The parent and the student were taken into custody at the scene.
Family members said the victim is an 18-year-old senior at Ruskin and had been accepted to Herndon Career Center, a technical high school in the Raytown School District. He plans to study industrial engineering at the school.
The student’s condition hadn’t improved Tuesday night, family members said.
The family later released a statement asking for privacy. It read: “The family asks for privacy at this time and would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kind words. Our loved one has been put in a situation beyond (their) control and we are hoping for their speedy recovery.
“We ask for family ONLY to visit the hospital at this time. We ask for the school district and staff to respect the families wishes as well. Thank you.”
