The Star hires new vice president of digital revenue

The Kansas City Star has hired Stacey Sedbrook to the position of vice president of digital, in which she will oversee the company’s efforts to increase digital revenue.
Sedbrook has 17 years of experience in sales, marketing and business development and for the last decade has been consulting with media and technology companies to build successful digital departments and sales teams.
“Stacey has a reputation inside and out of the industry for building strong teams and increasing digital revenue,” said Tony Berg, McClatchy’s regional publisher for the Midwest. “Her competitive spirit coupled with her digital experience will serve The Star and, in turn, McClatchy very well.”
Sedbrook has been senior vice president for strategic sales for BIA/Kelsey in Washington D.C. She worked with clients on how to understand data and use it to implement revenue strategies.
She was recruited by GateHouse Media in 2012 to rebuild the digital sales division of Wicked Local.
Sedbrook also has held online sales management positions for several newspapers, including the Gannett chain, The Dallas Morning News, The Houston Chronicle and The Denver Post. She joined The Star, a McClatchy newspaper, in August.
“Digital in every market is something of a commodity,” Sedbrook said. “Everybody is selling the basic set of digital products and services. I think what makes us different is the people who are selling them. They’re solution focused, they’re consultative, they’re knowledgable in digital. My role is to help everyone in the sales organization be a better seller, generally speaking, with a focus on introducing digital as a solution set.”
Sedbrook is a native of Denver and a Broncos fan.
