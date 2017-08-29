New fears of nuclear war spark interest in Missouri Minuteman missile shelter

More Videos 1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths Pause 1:26 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 0:58 Hundreds protest Donald Trump in Springfield 2:18 A sneak peek at County Line Ice House menu items 2:21 Royals' Danny Duffy after DUI citation: 'Please continue to have faith in me' 0:37 KCI proposals by the numbers 1:17 Maria Kennedy: 'I think what makes the discipline of history so powerful is the hope that comes with it' 1:52 A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:42 Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rare look inside excavated Minuteman missile launch complex It took two years of fighting red tape into months of excavating concrete and water but Russ Nielsen was determined to find out what was inside this long ago decommissioned missile launch complex in central Missouri. It took two years of fighting red tape into months of excavating concrete and water but Russ Nielsen was determined to find out what was inside this long ago decommissioned missile launch complex in central Missouri. The Kansas City Star

