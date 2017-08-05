Heavy thunderstorms hit metro area; flash flood warning issued until 4 a.m. Sunday

Heavy rain and lightning in the metro area has caused the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning until 4 a.m. Sunday for the Kansas City metro area.
Flash Flood Warning including Overland Park KS, Olathe KS, Lee's Summit MO until 4:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/R3BSn6SMz1— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 6, 2017
Affected areas include Johnson, Wyandotte, and Leavenworth counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.
According to the National Weather Service thunderstorms were expected to produce heavy rain across the area. Up to two inches of rain have fallen across northern Johnson and southern Jackson Counties since shortly before 8 p.m.
Southern Johnson and Cass counties will likely see an additional two to four inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Flash flooding that began about 9 p.m. caused officials in Kansas City to barricade several roads and intersections. Emanuel Clever II was barricaded from Elmwood to Troost as was the area near 63rd Street and Brookside.
Barricades were also placed at 75th Street from Wornall to Ward Parkway.
Several other roads in the area were deemed impassable by emergency officials due to high water, including 39th Street and Prospect.
Kansas City firefighters responded shortly before 10 p.m. to reports of cars in high water in the 4200 block of Gardner and 10th and Summit streets, Fire Chief Paul Berardi said.
.@KCMOFireDept Responding to reported cars in high water reported at 4200 Gardner and at 10 St. and Summit.— Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017
At least fours cars were reportedly stalled in high water at 51st Street and Ward Parkway, Berardi said.
Reported four/five cars stalled in high water at 51st and Ward Parkway— Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017
Impassable roads were also reported in the Country Club Plaza area.
Cars plowing into water on the plaza pic.twitter.com/Cj2ztrwvX4— EricAdler (@eadler) August 6, 2017
Other areas that could experience flooding include: Overland Park, Olathe, Lee’s Summit, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Merriam, Harrisonville, Mission, Pleasant Hill, and Bonner Springs, De Soto and Spring Hill, Kan.
Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 231 will be affected, as will Interstate 635 near mile marker 0.
Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 12 and Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 7, and mile markers 66 and 83, will also be affected.
Still looking like a wet overnight across KC & surrounding areas. Scattered flooding possible, so proceed carefully if outdoors tonight. pic.twitter.com/QMkqpHoDWh— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 5, 2017
Last week, massive flooding affected multiple areas after several inches of rainfall. Floodwaters prompted water rescues and damaged property and businesses.
