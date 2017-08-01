$1,900 a night for eclipse housing? St. Joseph rentals are booming

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause 1:32 Rocks and debris still clog some parts of Indian Creek Trail 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 2:24 Lara Trump hosts the president's new 'REAL news' show 0:51 A 45-second tour of Rome with KU basketball 4:56 Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 2:59 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' (Official trailer) 2:25 'Detroit' (Official trailer) 0:30 See why hiker exclaimed, 'That's a big snake!' 0:55 Baby born after crash gets glasses and sees parents clearly for first time Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The vacation rental market in St. Joseph is getting a boost from tourists expected to flock to the city for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Real estate agent Lynne Stover says rental are ranging from $500 to $5,000 per night. Stacy Smith has rented her Tudor home for $1,900 a night. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

