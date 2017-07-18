KCK archdiocese suspends priest after two allegations of ‘boundary violations’

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has suspended a priest after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct involving two people, one a minor.
In a statement Tuesday, the archdiocese said it received the reports from two sources and conducted a preliminary investigation that revealed violations of some “safe environment guidelines” that all priests, employees and volunteers must observe when interacting with young people. Because one of the “boundary violation” allegations involved a minor, the archdiocese said, it notified the Kansas Department for Children and Families.
The investigation is ongoing, and the archdiocese said its Independent Review Board also is looking into the matter.
The priest, the Rev. Scott Kallal, 35, “has been suspended from the exercise of his public priestly ministry pending the outcome of the DCF and the Archdiocesan investigations and the recommendation of the Independent Review Board,” the archdiocese said in its statement, which was read during Masses last weekend at Holy Spirit Church in Overland Park and St. Patrick Church in Kansas City, Kan.
The statement also will appear in Friday’s edition of The Leaven, the archdiocese’s official publication.
“Father Kallal denies any moral misconduct or malicious intent and has agreed to undergo evaluation and counseling,” the statement said. “The Archbishop asks for prayers for all involved in this situation and reminds Catholics of the presumption of innocence unless proof indicates otherwise.”
Because the matter is being reviewed by the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Archdiocesan Independent Review Board, the archdiocese said, it could not comment further.
The archdiocese asked anyone with knowledge of inappropriate conduct by a priest, deacon, employee or volunteer to contact its confidential report line at 913-647-3051. Those wanting to report sexual misconduct or criminal behavior online can go to www.archkck.org/reportabuse or call the Department for Children and Families or local law enforcement.
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
