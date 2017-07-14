Local

Kansas City Kansas Community College president is reportedly dismissed

By Mará Rose Williams

It appears that Kansas City Kansas Community College President Doris F. Givens may be out of a job.

After six years at the college, Givens has been placed on administrative leave, and the dean of math, science and computer technology was named acting president by KCKCC’s board of trustees.

College officials would not say what lead to the action, taken during an executive board meeting Friday morning, a statement from the college said. Board chairman John Rios said trustees met in a closed session to discuss personnel matters prior to the administrative leave vote. The campus was informed of the action via email this morning.

The action halts Givens from performing any college duties, Rios said. Givens’ leave is with pay.

Rios said there could be further action regarding Givens at the board’s next meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the main campus at 7250 State Ave., in Kansas City, Kan.

Givens, the first woman and first African-American president of the college, was hired in 2011. She had been vice chancellor for educational services for the Kern Community College District in Bakersfield, Calif.

Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419

