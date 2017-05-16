Blue Springs residents meeting to talk about race relations in the city

Racial relations are set to lead discussion Tuesday evening when the Blue Springs Human Relations Commission meets with residents to quell tensions that surfaced there last week.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in a conference room at the Blue Springs Police Department offices.
Commissioners put race relations on the agenda after a Blue Springs barber found his shop windows stained with racial slurs. The same two words appeared on three separate windows in black paint: “Die (N-word).”
That same day last week, a Blue Springs South High School student found the N-word in all capital letters scrolled across the front of an assignment paper she had left in an unlocked draw of her physics classroom.
The barber shop incident is being investigated as property damage. Blue Springs South school officials said they were conducting an investigation to find the person who wrote on the student’s paper.
Both Blue Springs police and high school officials described the incidents as rare occurrences in the city.
Jennifer Dachenhausen, a spokeswoman with Blue Springs police, told The Star that no such racially charged incidents had been reported to police there in her 3 1/2 -year career until the property damage at the barber shop.
James Price, who owns the shop, said when he saw the spray-painted words, he felt baffled, disappointed, afraid. And he expressed concern that it may be a sign that racial tolerance is eroding and attributed it to Donald Trump’s presidency.
“I think there’s a lot of tension, especially since Trump’s been in office,” Price said after the incident. “...People are being more bold in their racism.”
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
