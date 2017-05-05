‘Crazy old woman in a wheelchair’? No, she just has places to go

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Things you need to know before choosing a daycare Pause 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 1:23 Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office 3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County 0:58 That time Garth Brooks sold out 9 Sprint Center shows 1:56 Woman recalls when friend's harness came off during ride on Schlitterbahn's Verrückt 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera 1:04 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds in 2016 1:17 Middle of the Map fast facts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Even though she uses a motorized scooter, Leah Aviel does not let that slow her down. Come rain or shine she can be seen crisscrossing the city from her home off of Holmes Road. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star