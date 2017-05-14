Shawnee Mission Park’s dog run: Wonderland for the woof set

2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg Pause

2:08 Kansas business owner gives pet names to burglars caught on camera

2:12 Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop

2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain

2:39 Adrian Jones' grandma felt DCF failed Adrian

1:28 Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced

1:28 KCK Police searching for suspect in triple homicide

2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event

1:55 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives