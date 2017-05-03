Local

May 03, 2017 1:59 PM

Paper products are now being screened separately by TSA at KCI checkpoints

By Robert A. Cronkleton

By Robert A. Cronkleton

Can it get any more of hassle to fly? Apparently so.

Passengers at Kansas City International Airport say they recently have been asked to remove all paper products from their carry-ons while going through security screening checkpoints.

That includes all books, loose-leaf paper, Post-It notes and files. They’ve been told by screeners that the new procedures are part of pilot program that is being rolled out nationwide.

But the Transportation Security Administration would not confirm that.

“Like federalized airports, random and unpredictable screening measures may be used,” the TSA said an in email statement to The Star. “As a result, passengers may be asked to remove certain items from their carry-on luggage during the security screening process.”

News of the extra screening procedures broke on Twitter, with several passengers asking the Transportation Security Administration for an explanation.

Audrey Meirer tweeted that a friend confirmed that paper is being screened separately by security screeners.

Akal Security Inc., based in Española, N.M., is contracted to provide security at KCI through the TSA’s Screening Partnership Program. The company took over security at KCI in 2015 under a five-year, $108 million contract.

A story by KSHB was picked up by the travel advice website The Points Guy.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of this, but nonetheless it’s still a shock,” Emily McNutt wrote in the article. “Earlier this year, there was a similar incident with author Roxanne Gay when she was forced to remove her books from her bag and put them in a bin.”

The article said that incident came about the same time the TSA announced a new pat-down method.

Abby Dark Star asked on Twitter, “What was up with this ‘new rule’ that Kansas City Airport is doing with ALL paper, books, food items have to be out? Even pre-check?”

The TSA responded on its @AskTSA Twitter account that it uses layered security and for security reasons doesn’t disclose its screening processes.

When pressed, @AskTSA responded that books, magazines and other paper products may be screened to make sure dangerous items aren’t hidden inside.

Other passengers said on Twitter that they too were asked to remove food and paper items at the checkpoint.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

