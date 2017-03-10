Young students see their idea realized in first outdoor exhibit at Science City

Students from Mason Elementary School in Lee’s Summit on Friday got to see a science project they came up with begin to take shape in the first outdoor exhibit at Science City at Union Station.
The students’ concept about simple machines won the third Battle of the Brains competition, in 2015, and is being turned into a $1 million project courtesy of Burns & McDonnell. The students and their teacher, Jenny Reidlinger, have worked with engineers from the company to develop the concept. It is called Simple Machines at Play and features a wedge, wheel and axle, lever, inclined plane, screw, and pulley.
The nine-member student team’s idea was selected from among 510 entries from 210 area schools.
The winning entry also earned the Mason students a $50,000 grant to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. The school is using the money to buy broadcast studio equipment, smart board projectors and a piece of playground equipment modeled after the wheel-and-axle exhibit at Science City, according to Burns & McDonnell.
The completed Science City exhibit will open May 2.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments