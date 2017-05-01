Local

May 01, 2017 9:24 AM

Greitens and volunteers are on the way to southern Missouri after deadly flooding

By Robert A. Cronkleton

After a weekend of record rainfall and deadly flooding across southern Missouri, Kansas City volunteers are heading south to help with flood relief efforts.

And Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday morning that he will visit Neosho and West Plains to visit people who lost homes and businesses and to thank emergency workers.

“Our courageous and capable first responders have operated in dangerous conditions throughout the weekend and saved hundreds of lives,” Greitens said in a news release. “We want to thank them, and also get an update on ongoing operations.”

Greitens wanted to meet with those affected by the floods as well as local leaders to discuss and plan flood-fighting and recovery efforts as the threat of more flooding looms in the forecast.

The Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday warned on Twitter that many roads remain closed and urged drivers to check the travel advisory map to plan their trips.

The Missouri Highway Patrol sent out a similar warning on Twitter.

Three people are dead after the weekend’s torrential rains caused Missouri rivers to rise rapidly.

In Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, a 78-year-old man drowned after walking to a creek to look at rising water. Authorities say he slipped and was swept away.

Two others died when vehicles were swept away by floodwaters. The Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Gideon Jenkins, of Richland, was killed early Sunday when his vehicle was caught in floodwaters as he attempted to drive across a low-water crossing in Pulaski County.

Madelaine Krueger, of Billings, was killed Saturday afternoon. The 72-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was swept off a highway in Christian County.

The American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City said Monday that two volunteers will head to southern Missouri in an emergency response vehicle.

The Convoy of Hope in Springfield said it also was responding. Its response began Saturday in Branson, where it provided emergency personnel with water and sports drinks, according to a release on its website.

The organization also sent bottled water to Ellington, Mo., where the local water treatment plant had flooded. Food, water, hygiene items and cleaning supplies were sent to West Plains, where the majority of the town was flooding, including two grocery stores.

The National Weather Service in Springfield said the rainfall had ended Monday morning, but the runoff continued. Most of the rivers in the area had crested or were expected to crest soon.

Some larger rivers, however, could still rise as floodwaters move downstream, the National Weather Service warned. Many low water crossings remained impassable.

Drivers were warned not to drive into flood waters that cover roads.

There’s concern about additional flooding as storms could bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Renewed flooding could occur because the soil is extremely saturated, according to the National Weather Service.

People posted photos and videos to social media showing the extent of the flooding and the damage it caused.

