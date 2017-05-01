Greitens and volunteers are on the way to southern Missouri after deadly flooding

After a weekend of record rainfall and deadly flooding across southern Missouri, Kansas City volunteers are heading south to help with flood relief efforts.
And Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday morning that he will visit Neosho and West Plains to visit people who lost homes and businesses and to thank emergency workers.
“Our courageous and capable first responders have operated in dangerous conditions throughout the weekend and saved hundreds of lives,” Greitens said in a news release. “We want to thank them, and also get an update on ongoing operations.”
Greitens wanted to meet with those affected by the floods as well as local leaders to discuss and plan flood-fighting and recovery efforts as the threat of more flooding looms in the forecast.
The Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday warned on Twitter that many roads remain closed and urged drivers to check the travel advisory map to plan their trips.
The Missouri Highway Patrol sent out a similar warning on Twitter.
Water is still covering roads at many locations around the state. Check before you go:https://t.co/ZDpgnCCZGC pic.twitter.com/7PVKL4MBFB— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) May 1, 2017
Three people are dead after the weekend’s torrential rains caused Missouri rivers to rise rapidly.
In Jefferson County, south of St. Louis, a 78-year-old man drowned after walking to a creek to look at rising water. Authorities say he slipped and was swept away.
Two others died when vehicles were swept away by floodwaters. The Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Gideon Jenkins, of Richland, was killed early Sunday when his vehicle was caught in floodwaters as he attempted to drive across a low-water crossing in Pulaski County.
Madelaine Krueger, of Billings, was killed Saturday afternoon. The 72-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was swept off a highway in Christian County.
The American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City said Monday that two volunteers will head to southern Missouri in an emergency response vehicle.
The Convoy of Hope in Springfield said it also was responding. Its response began Saturday in Branson, where it provided emergency personnel with water and sports drinks, according to a release on its website.
The organization also sent bottled water to Ellington, Mo., where the local water treatment plant had flooded. Food, water, hygiene items and cleaning supplies were sent to West Plains, where the majority of the town was flooding, including two grocery stores.
The National Weather Service in Springfield said the rainfall had ended Monday morning, but the runoff continued. Most of the rivers in the area had crested or were expected to crest soon.
Some larger rivers, however, could still rise as floodwaters move downstream, the National Weather Service warned. Many low water crossings remained impassable.
Drivers were warned not to drive into flood waters that cover roads.
There’s concern about additional flooding as storms could bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Renewed flooding could occur because the soil is extremely saturated, according to the National Weather Service.
People posted photos and videos to social media showing the extent of the flooding and the damage it caused.
Flood damage around the city of West Plains pic.twitter.com/F6ILO1qpUS— BDPhoto (@BryDPhotography) May 1, 2017
Just a little bit of a flood! #jamesriver #nixamo pic.twitter.com/nDNWMcocDS— Brett Wayne (@brettwrobb) May 1, 2017
Searching Willow Springs area with Blackhawk Crew. Surveying area for damage from flood and persons in distress. #2017flood pic.twitter.com/CI3Mqrw58Q— MSHP Troop I (@MSHPTrooperI) April 30, 2017
Flood Hermann MO https://t.co/AohNrfnTRc— The HAC (@TheHAC) April 30, 2017
Steelville Mo flood from inspiration point #flood #weather #Missouri pic.twitter.com/sqZixZWvKt— Clarence Ryerson (@ClarenceRyerson) April 30, 2017
Flood damage on JJ Hwy at Thornfield #Mo #OzarkCounty #Ozarks #Ozarkswx #Mowx #flooddamage pic.twitter.com/xLW5DG3nzn— Debbie Wray (@debbiejwray) April 30, 2017
We have reached flood stage. Open those gates! pic.twitter.com/8PNGXeKzVZ— Melissa Robison (@MRobisonabc) April 30, 2017
Yep. Flood gates open here. LOTS of flooding all around pic.twitter.com/x7IQlEpArm— Sharon Thurmond (@sharon_thurmond) April 30, 2017
ONSR visitor center lost all books to flood. Student Zach Morris is collecting field guides etc Contact me if interested in donating. pic.twitter.com/j7QsPD1oTi— Michael Moore (@sturgeonscience) May 1, 2017
Taneycomo bridges and Branson Landing parking lot May 1, 2017 9:15 AM #Branson #BransonMO #Flood #Taneycomo https://t.co/yLaZBFG6p4 pic.twitter.com/VZMgn2uarz— All Things Branson (@allbranson) May 1, 2017
Newborn calf was born in the farm bottoms, hours before it flooded. The cow trusted her farm family to get her calf to higher ground. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/lbzKetuFJY— Missouri Dept. of Ag (@MoAgriculture) May 1, 2017
"Checking my corn fields." - @Casnerfarms #Replant17 https://t.co/6s6R5j2dkV— Missouri Dept. of Ag (@MoAgriculture) May 1, 2017
April 30, 2017
Conservation agents making a swift water rescue in the Southwestern part of Missouri. #mofloodpics pic.twitter.com/yuolaEX79q— MO Conservation (@MDC_online) April 30, 2017
Gates open at Lake of the Ozarks. High water means debris. Stay alert on the water. Hourly lake levels: https://t.co/BW899sSqQQ pic.twitter.com/BP44YUmevj— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 30, 2017
Leave the vehicles and tractors in the shed tonight. Water is flowing fast all across MO, halting transportation & #Plant17! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Cyt2Dqr3Z8— Missouri Dept. of Ag (@MoAgriculture) April 30, 2017
The low water crossing on my gravel road in Miller Co.....normally just a small creek. #MOwx pic.twitter.com/X1kC5ka2Si— Darrick Steen (@DarrickSteen) April 29, 2017
