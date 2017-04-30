Police seek tips after pit bull puppy is set on fire and severely burned in KCK

Police and animal rights advocates in Kansas City, Kan., are asking for the public’s help in an animal cruelty case after the discovery of a severely burned pit bull mix puppy.
Aurora, a 4-month-old female, was found Saturday in the 800 block of South Ferree Street with second- and third-degree burns covering almost half of her body.
“Every so often we see glimpses of humankind at its worst & today is one of those days,” the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City said in a Facebook post.
The puppy was seen running down the street after being set on fire, Humane Society officials said. She was being treated for severe injuries, which will require about one month of burn care and might result in permanent scarring, officials said.
The post contained graphic pictures of the burned puppy, which showed the severe burns.
Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter that the incident is sad.
“When people don’t know how to treat each other, we can’t expect them to treat their pets any differently,” he said.
Anyone with information or tips about the case is asked to call Detective James Gunzenhauser with the Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department at 913-573-6058 or send an email to jgunzenhauser@kckpd.org.
To donate to Aurora through the Ray of Hope program, Gabriel’s Fund for injured animals, or to sponsor the puppy, visit http://hsgkc.org/donate.html.
Anyone interested in adoption can fill out a foster application at http://hsgkc.org/volunteer_fosterdogform.html.
The Humane Society has already thanked those who have filled out foster applications. It will go through the applications to find the best match for the puppy. It hopes to move her into a foster home soon.
