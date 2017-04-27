Tiny houses for homeless veterans in Kansas City is nominated for hero’s award

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0 Pause 0:52 Vegetable prices are soaring due to heavy rain in California 2:23 Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School 3:46 Kansas City police seek tips in string of burglaries in Crossroads 2:57 A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day 1:47 The White Privilege Conference in Kansas City 3:12 Leavenworth prison audit 2:09 ALS paralyzed her body, but not her mind 3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC 3:03 KCATA's Uber-like app breaks down barriers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A GoPro camera captured the project by the Veterans Community Project of building a tiny house Oct. 21-23 in Veterans Village, near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue. The house will be auctioned to raise funds to house homeless veterans in other tiny houses. The Veterans Community Project plans to build as many as 50 tiny houses, each of 12 feet by 20 feet. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star