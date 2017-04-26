Woman’s body found in Merriam creek bed

Merriam police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday in a creek bed.
Officers discovered the woman’s body about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Mastin Street.
A police spokesman said there were no obvious signs of foul play, and an autopsy is planned to determine a cause of death.
Police have not released the woman’s name but said the officers who found the body were looking for a woman who was reported missing Monday. That woman was last seen near where the body was found.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments