Local

April 26, 2017 2:03 PM

Woman’s body found in Merriam creek bed

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

Merriam police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday in a creek bed.

Officers discovered the woman’s body about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Mastin Street.

A police spokesman said there were no obvious signs of foul play, and an autopsy is planned to determine a cause of death.

Police have not released the woman’s name but said the officers who found the body were looking for a woman who was reported missing Monday. That woman was last seen near where the body was found.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School

Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School 2:23

Students protest against racism and bullying at Fort Osage High School

Protestors chant 'no more racism' outside Fort Osage High School after racial threats 0:34

Protestors chant 'no more racism' outside Fort Osage High School after racial threats
Arrests made after student threatened with gun on Facebook Live 1:30

Arrests made after student threatened with gun on Facebook Live

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos