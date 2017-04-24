Get ready to feel uncomfortable — White Privilege Conference is ready to open in KC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Firefighters contain blaze at apartment complex Pause 2:32 Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton 2:12 KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide 2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event 1:03 A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring 0:38 Man and woman found dead in Wal-Mart parking lot 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases 2:03 Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly 1:59 Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The 18th White Privilege Conference comes to Kansas City for the first time, and leaders hope for a challenging, but inspiring, experience for everyone. The conference is popular with people whose life passion has been advancing inclusion and economic and social equity for all. The conference runs April 27-30. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star