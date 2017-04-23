Adult, infant injured in two-alarm apartment fire in south Kansas City

One adult and one infant were injured Sunday afternoon when a two-alarm fire engulfed a building at the Cloverleaf Apartments in south Kansas City.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
The blaze was reported around 3 p.m. at the apartment complex along U.S. 71 near Missouri 150.
Arriving crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from a three-story apartment building.
At one point, the Kansas City Fire Department was staging the trucks responding to the second alarm near the apartment complex while they awaited further instructions.
Several ambulances responded to the area also.
Firefighters reported “all clear” after conducting primary and secondary searches on all three floors of the building.
The fire was reported under control at about 3:30 p.m. Shortly thereafter, fire commanders started telling crews that were staging that they could return to their stations.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
