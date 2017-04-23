Adult, infant injured in two-alarm apartment fire in south Kansas City

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Witness describes standoff and arrest of man accused of killing Casey Eaton Pause 1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs 0:38 Man and woman found dead in Wal-Mart parking lot 0:58 Raw video: Police arrest man accused of killing Casey Eaton 1:03 A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring 3:17 70-year-old Rich Talavera is an 'American Ninja Warrior' 1:27 Smart house, healthier occupants 0:58 Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed 2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event 0:49 How to escape from a sinking car Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

One adult and one child were transported to a hospital after a fire Sunday at the Cloverleaf Apartments in south Kansas City. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star