‘I Lava Science’ — array of issues galvanizes demonstrators during March for Science

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park Pause 1:03 A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring 1:27 Smart house, healthier occupants 2:12 KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide 2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event 0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases 0:49 How to escape from a sinking car 0:53 Smart City website launches in KC 2:03 See and experience Pompeii in new Union Station exhibit 1:56 Here's how the self-sustaining fish farm works Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Coinciding with Earth Day, March for Science was held at Washington Square Park on Saturday in Kansas City. Organizers estimate about 3,000 people, many carrying handmade signs supporting science, took part in the event which featured speakers, a green Elvis and science for kids. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star