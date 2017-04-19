Local

April 19, 2017 12:18 PM

Body found in rural Harrisonville, sheriff’s office investigating

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

Cass County authorities say the body of a male was found late Tuesday night near Harrisonville.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that authorities received a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a body found in a farm field located on East 278th Street near State Route DD in rural Harrisonville.

Investigators said they found the body of an unidentified male shortly after receiving the call.

The sheriff’s office said a search crew was on scene Wednesday morning canvassing the area for evidence and information related to the incident. Authorities said there was no current indication of foul play, but the death investigation was ongoing.

Authorities did not release information regarding the cause of death or a description of the victim.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tour the newly converted Switzer Lofts on KC's West Side

Tour the newly converted Switzer Lofts on KC's West Side 2:18

Tour the newly converted Switzer Lofts on KC's West Side
Spilling sewage into the Missouri River 0:46

Spilling sewage into the Missouri River
Police recover stolen car from Missouri River — no one inside, owner reported safe 1:49

Police recover stolen car from Missouri River — no one inside, owner reported safe

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos