KC police believe car that drove into Missouri River was occupied

Authorities were back near the spot where witnesses reported seeing a car go into the Missouri River late Sunday near the Heart of America Bridge.

A boat from the Missouri Highway Patrol arrived mid-morning and began searching the area with sonar.

“We believe we have had some sonar contacts from last night, and we marked those points of interest to cut their work down,” Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Larry Young said on the banks of the river.

Based on witness statements, officials think someone was inside the car when it went into the river, said Kansas City police officer Darin Snapp.

Tire tracks show the car did not take a straight path into the water.

“It wasn’t just like a straight shot, so we think someone was probably driving and intentionally drove into the river,” Snapp said. “They had to kind of maneuver the vehicle around a couple of boulders to actually get into the water.”

Witnesses told police that the car bobbed and spun around for about three minutes before submerging, Snapp said.

Young said his department responded to a call about 9 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported hearing a car go into the river near the bridge and then saw it floating.

A Missouri Highway Patrol dive team is coming from Jefferson City Monday to help pull the vehicle from the river, Young said.

The Kansas City Fire Department does not have a dive team and all the local dive teams generally will not dive into the Missouri River because the job is so challenging and risky, Young said.

“As you know, the river moves. It’s not what we would consider real swift water, but it is moving water and the current is always a challenge.”

“The bottom is all silt. It is kind of a quicksand consistency,” Young said. “They will have to contend with that as well as the current.”

When the fire department checked the area with sonar Sunday night, they found what may be more than one vehicle.

“It’s not uncommon for people to dump cars in the river, unfortunately,” Young said.

“We do have eyewitness reports of where they last saw it and usually vehicles due to their weight go straight to the bottom after they go under. It’s only about 11 feet of water where the witnesses say.”

To retrieve the car, divers will first locate the car and then hook up a chain or sling so it can be pulled from the river, Young said.

The car floated down stream a ways from where it went into the river, Young said.

“Witnesses actually said they ran down the bank trying to look into the car to see if there was anybody in it,” Young said.

“It traveled quite a bit,” Young said. “They are buoyant for a while,” Young said.