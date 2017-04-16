Local

April 16, 2017 11:42 AM

Man killed in wreck early Sunday morning on Troost

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

A man died in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday morning at 82nd Street and Troost Avenue, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were called to the scene about 2:30 a.m. and found that the driver of a Cadillac had been driving northbound on Troost when he apparently lost control, crossed the center line and struck a metal utility pole on the west side of the road.

The driver died at the scene. Police said they have tentatively identified him as a 36-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man, but his name was not immediately released Sunday morning.

Police said no power interruption was reported as a result of the damage to the utility pole.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633

