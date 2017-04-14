At hundreds of colleges, ACT and SAT scores are no longer necessary for admission

For years, national standardized admissions tests have been a primary way schools decide who they’ll accept, and a stress that many graduating high school students agonize through multiple times seeking a high mark.
That’s changing.
Along with hundreds of schools across the country, more that two dozen colleges and universities in Missouri and Kansas have lightened the weight they give to standardized college admission test scores. Instead, they’re giving more attention to GPA, high school transcripts and activities.
School admissions officers say tapping the students with grit or dogged perseverance rather than just signing on those with the highest test scores better serves their campus environment.
A list published this month by The Washington Post contained numerous schools across the country that now consider ACT and SAT scores optional to some degree.
It included such area schools as the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Park University, William Jewell College, Fort Hays State University, Donnelly College, Wichita State, Missouri Southern State, Missouri Western State, Emporia State, and MidAmerica Nazarene, to name a few.
“It’s up to the student if they want to submit test scores, and we will look at that, but if they don’t there are other criteria that we can consider,” said Cara Dahlor, a spokeswoman for William Jewell College in Liberty.
Looking beyond test scores allows colleges to “broaden the pool” of applicants and explore a more diverse population of students, Bill Sedlacek, an emeritus professor of education at the University of Maryland, College Park, told The Star.
Sedlacek has been studying alternative, nontraditional ways beyond standardized tests and class ranks for schools to identify students.
“We believe that an education is a right for all, not a privilege for only a few,” said Brad Biles, spokesman at Park University, a “test optional” institution in Parkville. “Since higher education was first chartered in the United States back in 1636, educational institutions like Park have continued to remove barriers for entry.”
Biles said Park admissions officers consider GPA over standardized test scores and weigh several other factors that also measure a student’s high school career.
At Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, standardized test scores have no bearing on admission, but rather they are only “used for placement” at a particular course level, said Jeanne Daffron, university provost.
Not relying on ACT or SAT scores for admission is not new at Missouri Western. “We are an open enrollment institution,” Daffron said.
She said most applicants submit standardized test scores. For those who don’t, the school refers to high school transcripts and diplomas or GED certificates.
At all of the Kansas universities governed by the state board of regents, SAT and ACT scores are optional for admission, said Bobby Gandu, director of admissions at Wichita State University.
“Not all students are good test-takers,” Gandu said. Looking at a student’s high school transcript, “you can really see three or four years of high school work, and it will give you a much broader picture of the student.”
The test, he said, is just a snapshot of one moment in one day.
The Washington Post reported that as of spring 2017, about 900 schools are “test optional.” Some of the more nationally known schools on the list are New York University, Brandeis, Skidmore and Sarah Lawrence.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
