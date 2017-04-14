ATF concludes no crime involved in fatal explosion at Lake City ammunition plant

Federal investigators have determined that the explosion that killed a worker Tuesday at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant was a “noncriminal, accidental incident.”
The exact cause of the explosion at the plant in Independence remains under investigation, according to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The explosion in a primer manufacturing building killed 55-year-old Lawrence Bass of Blue Springs and injured four others.
The ATF said Friday that the on-site investigation has been completed.
A final determination of the cause will be released to the United States Army, Joint Munitions Command when ATF has completed all phases of the investigation, according to the statement.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
