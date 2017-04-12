55-year-old identified as worker killed in Lake City ammunition plant explosion

A 55-year-old man killed in an explosion at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant was identified Wednesday as Lawrence Bass of Blue Springs.
The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon in a primer manufacturing building at the facility in Independence. Four other workers were injured. They were evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.
“The entire Lake City Army Ammunition Plant community continues to hold the family of Mr. Bass in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” officials said in a statement.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has summoned its national explosive response team to help local investigators to determine what caused the explosion. The plant was closed following the incident.
Bass was an employee for Orbital ATK, a civilian contractor that operated the plant.
Workers were mixing the compounds used for small-caliber ammunition. Primer mixing is a part of that process.
No further details on what caused the explosion were released.
The plant provides small-caliber munitions and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s test center. Established in December 1940, it began production a year later.
It has been operated since 2000 by Orbital ATK and its predecessor companies ATK Armament Systems and Alliant Techsystems Inc.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for workplace safety issues in 2008, 2011 and 2012.
