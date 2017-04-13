KCI to welcome travelers with live jazz

Kansas City International Airport will be welcoming travelers with live jazz performances — starting with the Blue Room All-Stars’ McFadden Brothers on Friday.
KCI is teaming with the American Jazz Museum to line up regular performances during peak arrival times to give passengers a melodious first impression.
“Kansas City’s jazz heritage goes back many years,” Aviation Director Pat Klein said in a written statement. “…We are proud to partner with the American Jazz Museum in creating positive first impressions about Kansas City with top-notch live entertainment.”
A stage set up in Terminal B will feature artists on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Live jazz “showcases and highlights Kansas City’s music heritage,” said Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, executive director of the American Jazz Museum. And it honors “the significant role it played and continues to play in the development of America’s true art form.”
The McFadden Brothers take the stage Friday. Upcoming performers will include the Angela Ward Trio, the Charles Williams Trio, John Paul Drum, Stan Kessler, Everett Freeman, Eddie Moore and Kenny Glover.
