KCI unveils amenities in new nine-gate departure lounge in Terminal C

Enhancements to Kansas City International Airport’s Terminal C will help fliers on Allegiant, American, Frontier and Spirit airlines get through security quicker as well as provide them with more amenities.

KCI this week unveiled amenities of its newly designed, nine-gate departure lounge and baggage claim area — which includes an expanded security checkpoint, more restrooms post-security screening, a sit-down dining option post-security near Gate 76 and a Starbucks, said Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation for the Kansas City Aviation Department.

The $5 million enhancement project also includes KCI’s first water bottle refill station and dedicated room for nursing mothers as well as a dedicated service animal relief area, Meyer said.

The expanded security checkpoints will provide four lanes, two dedicated to TSA PreCheck lanes. This is the biggest benefit to travelers, which should allow faster speeds through security, Meyer said.

Once completed, the lounge will put all of American Airlines’ gates together. Currently, American operates out of three departure lounges for its six gates. Passengers occasionally have to exit and re-enter security to change gates.

Sometimes, passengers found themselves in the wrong security line, Meyer said.

The new lounge and baggage claim area are mostly open for operation. Work on the enhancement project got underway at the airport’s Terminal C in October. The American Airlines baggage claim area, which opened in January, was the first milestone.

The expanded security checkpoint will open late this month. Final completion of the project is expected in June.