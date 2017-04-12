Crashes on I-435 shove over 40 concrete barriers, cause massive delays

The morning commute along Interstate 435 in Overland Park Wednesday was not an easy one for drivers.
A crash early Wednesday moved more than 40 temporary barriers for the Interstate 435 pavement reconstruction project in Overland Park, which lead to a second crash. That caused major backups and delays for the entire morning’s rush hour along eastbound I-435 in that area.
Between 4:30 and 5 a.m., a vehicle hit the concrete barrier wall along westbound I-435 near Metcalf Avenue that had been set up for the massive I-435 pavement reconstruction project.
The force of that crash shoved the concrete barriers into the eastbound lanes, which was struck by a vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
More than 40 12-foot-long concrete barrier pieces moved and had to be reset. One piece was entirely broken and had to be replaced.
Crews brought in a crane to reset the barrier, requiring two eastbound I-435 lanes from Quivira Road to Metcalf to be fully closed for safety reasons.
That left only one lane open for eastbound traffic. The lanes reopened at 9 a.m. once the barrier wall had been reset.
