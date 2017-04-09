Greater Kansas City Day to raise money for Rotary Youth Camp, other children’s charities

Monday is Greater Kansas City Day, an annual charity effort that coincides with the first home game of the Royals’ season and raises money for the Rotary Youth Camp and other causes.
Rotary Club volunteers and donors will sell special editions of The Kansas City Star at street corners across the metropolitan area.
Rotary Youth Camp gives disadvantaged children and children with disabilities a chance to experience camping.
A First Pitch Party will be from 6 to 9 a.m. at Union Station. Parking is free in front of the station. Several Chiefs and Royals players will be on hand to sign autographs.
People who purchase “Raised Royal” flags will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including tickets to opening day at Kauffman Stadium, when the Royals host the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
Donations also can be made through PayPal.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @mattcampbellkc
