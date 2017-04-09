Amber Alert issued after abduction of 12-year-old girl is reported in Blue Springs

The Blue Springs Police Department has issued an Amber Alert after the possible abduction of 12-year-old Apple S. Briscoe on Saturday night.
Apple, a white, 5-foot-3, 125-pound girl with brown hair and green eyes, was last seen at at 11:21 p.m. Saturday at 2514 N.W. Sixth Street in Blue Springs.
Police say Apple met William L. Dela Cruz, 22, online and was last seen getting into his vehicle. Dela Cruz is an Asian male and is 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a silver 2015 Nissan Versa with Maryland plate 6CK5071.
He might be intending to travel to an unknown destination in Maryland.
Anyone with information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0152.
