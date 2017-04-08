Johnson County authorities investigating body found in Shawnee Mission Lake

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is recovering a body found in Shawnee Mission Lake on Saturday.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Claire Canaan said that investigators were recovering the body on Saturday afternoon.
“We don’t know much right now,” Canaan said. “Right now we’re in the middle of recovery.”
The gender of the body had not yet been confirmed.
Johnson County Park Police first received the call about the body.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
