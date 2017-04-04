KC voters approve $800M bond package for streets, sidewalks, flood control, shelter

Kansas City’s ambitious $800 million infrastructure proposal was doing well in nearly complete, unofficial results Tuesday night.
With 97 percent of the vote in from the Northland and south of the Missouri river, Questions 1, 2 and 3 had well more than the necessary 57.1 percent supermajority. Supporters were optimistic all would pass.
▪ Question 1, seeking $600 million for streets, bridges and sidewalks, had 66 percent support.
▪ Question 2, seeking $150 million for flood control, had 61 percent support.
▪ Question 3, seeking $50 million for a new animal shelter plus other city building upgrades, had 67 percent support.
Passage of the questions requires a property tax increase on residents and businesses to pay off the bonds.
More to come.
