Multiple accidents, road closures reported in KC area

Several wrecks on area roadways caused delays and lane closures during Wednesday’s evening commute.
The left lane of eastbound Interstate 435 at Wornall Road was closed about 5:50 p.m. after a two-car collision.
ACCIDENT I-435 EB AT WORNALL LEFT LANE CLOSED pic.twitter.com/UoAyJsz6DR— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) March 29, 2017
A multivehicle pileup about 6 p.m. shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 past Shawnee Drive. Transportation officials urged drivers to use an alternate route.
MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION I-635 NB PAST SHAWNEE DR LEFT LANE CLOSED EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 6:55 PM pic.twitter.com/GgPWEeA1Rb— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) March 29, 2017
A separate multivehicle collision about the same time closed the right lane of southbound I-635 past Horizons Parkway.
MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION I-635 SB PAST HORIZONS PKWY RIGHT LANE CLOSED EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 6:59 PM— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) March 29, 2017
Another multivehicle wreck closed the two left lanes of eastbound I-670 before I-35 just after 6 p.m.
MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION I-670 EB BEFORE I-35 2 LEFT LANES CLOSED EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 7:12 PM— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) March 29, 2017
A two-vehicle wreck closed the right lane of westbound I-70 just past 18th Street about 6:20 p.m.
The three right lanes of westbound I-435 at Roe Avenue were closed after a multivehicle collision about 6:25 p.m.
MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION I-435 WB BEFORE ROE AVE 3 RIGHT LANES CLOSED EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 7:18 PM— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) March 29, 2017
The Stadium Drive exit from northbound I-435 was closed after a wreck about 6:50 p.m.
At least four other multivehicle accidents that closed lanes were reported Wednesday evening.
