March 29, 2017 7:24 PM

Multiple accidents, road closures reported in KC area

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Several wrecks on area roadways caused delays and lane closures during Wednesday’s evening commute.

The left lane of eastbound Interstate 435 at Wornall Road was closed about 5:50 p.m. after a two-car collision.

A multivehicle pileup about 6 p.m. shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 past Shawnee Drive. Transportation officials urged drivers to use an alternate route.

A separate multivehicle collision about the same time closed the right lane of southbound I-635 past Horizons Parkway.

Another multivehicle wreck closed the two left lanes of eastbound I-670 before I-35 just after 6 p.m.

A two-vehicle wreck closed the right lane of westbound I-70 just past 18th Street about 6:20 p.m.

The three right lanes of westbound I-435 at Roe Avenue were closed after a multivehicle collision about 6:25 p.m.

The Stadium Drive exit from northbound I-435 was closed after a wreck about 6:50 p.m.

At least four other multivehicle accidents that closed lanes were reported Wednesday evening.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

