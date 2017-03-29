University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Hank Foley is leaving for a job in New York

University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Hank Foley is leaving the Columbia campus to become president at the New York Institute of Technology, effective June 1.
His last day at Mizzou is May 3.
Foley made the announcement in a campuswide email Wednesday afternoon.
Foley has been leading MU since Jan. 1, 2016, but he accepted the job on an interim basis Nov. 9, 2015, just hours after former Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin resigned amid controversy from student protests over a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion on the campus, and a faculty lack of confidence in the leadership.
In his email, Foley thanked the campus community, saying, “My experience here has been the most professionally enriching that I have ever had.”
Foley listed several ways the campus has moved forward under his leadership since the November 2015 upheaval.
“Our students have found ways to engage with one another and to help all new Tigers feel included and at home,” Foley said in the email.
He mentioned new faculty and department heads, and a new pathway for the university’s hospital and medical school.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
Comments