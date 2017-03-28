Firm to be hired to conduct national search for KCPD chief

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs Pause

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

2:46 Listen to 911 calls from the Overland Park apartment fire

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm

1:12 Raw video: Inside tornado damaged house in Oak Grove

3:27 Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove