March 25, 2017 10:54 AM

Children’s book provides theme for new billy goat playground at Kansas City Zoo

By Diane Stafford

Friends of the Zoo members got a first look Saturday morning at the Kansas City Zoo’s newest exhibit, the Billy Goats Gruff Yard.

The new feature, a 5,000-square-foot playground for goats next to the zoo’s Discovery Barn, adheres to The Three Billy Goats Gruff theme set by a popular children’s book.

The grand opening featured a Three Billy Goats Gruff puppet show by Mesner Puppet Theater.

The zoo on Saturday also orchestrated a chimpanzee birthday party for 2-year-old Milo and 1-year-old Ruw.

