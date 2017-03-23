Man safely escapes morning fire that significantly damaged Olathe house

The resident of an Olathe house that caught fire early Thursday escaped without injuries, fire officials said.
The was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 200 block of South Chambery Drive. Arriving firefighters reported seeing the back of the house ablaze.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in 20 minutes, but not before it caused significant damage to the back and second floor of the home.
Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid said via Twitter that everyone inside the house had escaped safely.
Working fire in 200 Block of South Chambery for @OlatheFire . Everyone out safe. pic.twitter.com/cgZPD46rOg— Jeff DeGraffenreid (@jgdegraffenreid) March 23, 2017
A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.
