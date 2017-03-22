UM System schools join the ‘Common App,’ and expect an enrollment boost

In a move that could help boost enrollment, the University of Missouri System has joined The Common Application to help students apply to the university.
Called the “Common App,” the program makes it easier for graduating high school seniors to apply to hundreds of colleges and universities worldwide.
Every year, some 850,000 students use the Common App to submit more than 3.5 million college and university applications. Now all four University of Missouri System campuses — Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla — will be among those schools included in the service.
“By becoming a member institution of this innovative program, we will increase the visibility of the UM System campuses across the nation and world,” UM System President Mun Choi said Wednesday in a statement.
Using the Common App, applicants enter their information in one convenient online dashboard and send the completed application to as many available schools as they wish. Those applications are managed by The Common Application, sending alerts to applicants and guidance counselors as deadlines approach and when progress is gained on each application.
Making University of Missouri System campuses available through this services would make it easier for more students from around the world to seek applications. It could help boost declining enrollment seen since 2015.
Consider the system’s flagship campus in Columbia, where overall from fall 2015 to fall 2016 enrollment declined 6.2 percent.
In that same period, freshman enrollment fell 22.9 percent.
“Our new partnership with the Common App is an important investment,” Choi said. “We are excited about the potential to increase the number, quality and diversity of our applicants and introduce prospective students to our excellent degree programs.”
