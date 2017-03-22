Kansas City Scout resumes traffic information services after system failure

Kansas City Scout resumed providing traffic information services for Wednesday’s morning rush hour, a day after technical issues caused a system-wide failure.
The blackout Tuesday affected Kansas City Scout’s website (www.kcscout.net) and Twitter (@KansasCityScout) account. The system’s ramp metering, overhead signs and traffic cameras also were not working.
By Wednesday morning, the overhead message signs were operating normally, as well as the website and the service’s app.
Kansas City Scout is a bi-state traffic management system operated by the Kansas and Missouri departments of transportation. The system manages more than 300 miles of highways in the Kansas City area.
It is designed to lessen traffic jams by improving rush-hour speeds, increasing safety by decreasing the number of rush-hour crashes and improving emergency response to traffic situations by clearing incidents quickly and safely.
For more information about Kansas City Scout, go to http://www.kcscout.net. The service also is on Twitter at twitter.com/kansascityscout and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KansasCityScout.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments