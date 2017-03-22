Kansas City Scout resumes traffic information services after system failure

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot Pause

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire

2:44 The day after Overland Park's eight-alarm fire

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

1:14 Parkville boat ramp where Toni Anderson's car was found

0:49 Toddler twins dead after being found in Platte County pond